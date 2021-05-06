Mbalula promises solution to Gauteng e-tolls saga in two weeks

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has told parliament that the Gauteng e-tolls saga will finally be resolved in two weeks' time.

Addressing the National Council of Provinces, Mbalula said he would make an announcement in two weeks — after the approval of his plan by the cabinet.

“We are engaging with the Treasury and we are at the tail-end of our processes ... We expect that in the next two weeks we should be back to cabinet. Before we table our budget vote speech, we should have gone to you and to the public to announce the cabinet decision on the e-tolls.

“It has taken longer than we would have liked. We thought by now we would have finalised but unfortunately it's a big decision. We are not working alone. We go back and forth with Treasury on these issues, and that's how it is,” said Mbalula.

The e-tolls saga has been one of the political hot potatoes Mbalula has had to deal with as a minister of transport because of resistance by civil society, unions and both the Gauteng government and the ANC.