POLL | Zondo commission to wrap up in June — has it done enough to curb corruption?

The R75m boost comes after finance minister Tito Mboweni told parliament during his budget speech in February he would not give the commission further funding.

The commission has already spent more than R800m since its inception.

“This perpetual extension of the inquiry into state capture is not really conducive. They must finish their work,” said Mboweni at the time.

“In fact, their work in my view is much less than the work that was done by the commission of inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation (PIC). The PIC commission of inquiry has concluded and this one just keeps going on and on, so it must end at some stage.