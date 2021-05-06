Politics

POLL | Zondo commission to wrap up in June — has it done enough to curb corruption?

06 May 2021 - 10:30
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo. File photo.
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

After sitting for almost three years, the state capture commission is set to finally wrap up in June.

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola made the announcement on Wednesday.

Lamola, who was briefing parliament's justice committee, said the commission would receive an additional R75m from the government to complete its work.

The R75m boost comes after finance minister Tito Mboweni told parliament during his budget speech in February he would not give the commission further funding.

The commission has already spent more than R800m since its inception.

“This perpetual extension of the inquiry into state capture is not really conducive. They must finish their work,” said Mboweni at the time.

“In fact, their work in my view is much less than the work that was done by the commission of inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation (PIC). The PIC commission of inquiry has concluded and this one just keeps going on and on, so it must end at some stage.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

“Unless their DG has anything to say, I don't think I'm going to sign up on another tranche of cash to the state capture commission. They must finish their work.”

Lamola said it was in deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo's hands to see that the commission completes its work by June.

“We would want to see the commission finish its work because it also affects our programmes, because some of the money that we might have to find to help the commission, we have to cut from some of our programmes.

“We are beginning to feel the squeeze of resources, so it's important that it must finish its work,” said Lamola.

READ MORE:

Zondo's state capture inquiry to get more millions to complete its work

Justice minister Ronald Lamola encouraged the commission to meet its end of June deadline, saying resources are tight.
Politics
1 day ago

Former Eskom boss determined to deal with ‘the Koko hunt’, goes for Suzanne Daniels

If “ke le batla (I want to deal with you) one by one” was a person, it would be former Eskom boss Matshela Koko.
Politics
1 day ago

IN QUOTES| State capture inquiry reports close to R800m has been spent on its work

About R800m has been spent on the state capture inquiry and its work.
Politics
4 months ago

Most read

  1. ANC KZN heavyweight is first to abide by ‘step aside’ rule Politics
  2. ANC on the back foot as it scurries to formulate step-aside appeal process Politics
  3. Former Eskom boss determined to deal with ‘the Koko hunt’, goes for Suzanne ... Politics
  4. ANC treats SOEs as its personal piggy banks: Lucky Montana Politics
  5. Hitching a ride: I flew with Guptas because I had a sore throat, Zwane tells ... Politics

Latest Videos

Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
X