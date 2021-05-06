State capture: Free State DG 'knew nothing about' Magashule's requests for businessmen to fund students

Ralikontsane retorted: “That part I only heard when evidence was led here. I had absolutely no knowledge of that. I did not know whether this was kept away from me deliberately. That had nothing to do with our bursary programme which I had control of.”

The DG said the only bursary scheme he knew of was the one which was funded by the provincial government from its budget.

This bursary scheme, he testified, was started by the provincial government in 2000, up to 2014, focused solely on students who enrolled in the two universities in the province — Central University of the Free State and University of Free State. Magashule's government expanded its scope in 2014 to include funding students who wished to study abroad.

This process of expanding the scope, testified Ralikontsane, was birthed in three years after Magashule became premier in 2009, but official policy was signed only in 2016.

Despite this, the Free State had started funding students in China and Turkey in 2014, relying only on a resolution by the provincial executive council (Exco).

The inquiry was puzzled by this, but Ralikontsane attempted to explain.

“This issue of providing international bursaries, the discussion started in 2012 with visits to various countries,” he said. “And in 2014 we already had an opportunity to send a few students to Turkey and a few to China which were the countries in which we had already visited universities. After those visits and report received, the Exco resolved we could start with the international bursary programme.”

Ralikontsane added that because the government did not have enough funds to fund everyone, it also relied on a non-profit organisation (NPO) known as Operation Hlasela.

The controversial NPO which was championed by Magashule during his time as premier became “dormant” according to Ralikontsane when he left the provincial government in 2018 to work full-time at Luthuli House.

“It looks like when he [Magashule] was no longer the premier it died, was he the driving force?” Zondo wanted to know.

“Not necessarily,” responded Ralikontsane.

TimesLIVE