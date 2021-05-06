Politics

RECORDED | Ramaphosa in hot seat as MPs ask hard questions about GBV and SA's vaccination rollout strategy

06 May 2021 - 13:30 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday face the music in parliament as opposition parties ask burning questions about the government's response to various socio-economic challenges the country is grappling with.

As SA braces for Covid-19's third wave, chief among the issues MPs will seek clarity on are the plans the state has put in place to ensure that the Covid-19 vaccination rollout proceeds efficiently.

On Sunday, SA received the first batch of 325,260 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech’s double-shot vaccine. 

According to health minister Zweli Mkhize, the country is expecting about the same number of doses to arrive on a weekly basis to total more than 1.3 million doses by the end of May.

MPs are also expected to quiz the president on the government's plan to curb the scourge of gender-based violence and tensions in Mozambique.

