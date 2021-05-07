Politics

Calls for Ace Magashule to be disciplined for causing rifts in the ANC

Secretary-general defies step-aside rule, flouts restrictions placed on him

Siviwe Feketha Political Reporter
07 May 2021 - 10:24
Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule will go to court later this year to face fraud and corruption charges relating to a tender saga in the Free State, where he was premier. File photo.
Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule will go to court later this year to face fraud and corruption charges relating to a tender saga in the Free State, where he was premier. File photo.
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

There are mounting calls for beleaguered ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule to face disciplinary action for sowing divisions ahead of the ANC’s top brass meeting this weekend.

Magashule, who was suspended from his position for refusing to obey the “step-aside” rule, defied the party’s restrictions which barred him from representing the ANC in any capacity, and instead announced he had “suspended” President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Several ANC national executive committee (NEC) members are now pushing for action against Magashule over accusations of ill-discipline as he continues to revolt against his suspension.  

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.

MORE:

'Suspending Magashule is not enough': 5 reactions from politicians on step-aside saga

Politicians have weighed in on the temporary suspension of the ruling party's secretary-general Ace Magashule.
Politics
1 hour ago

LISTEN | What now for Ace Magashule?

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule received a letter this week formally informing him that he has been suspended from the party. However, the ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa expresses 'dismay' with Ace Magashule at caucus meeting

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has told the party's MPs he's "dismayed" by the conduct of suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule, for claiming that ...
Politics
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. ANC parly caucus won’t save Ace as Cyril saves face Politics
  2. Former Eskom boss determined to deal with ‘the Koko hunt’, goes for Suzanne ... Politics
  3. ANC KZN heavyweight is first to abide by ‘step aside’ rule Politics
  4. ANC on the back foot as it scurries to formulate step-aside appeal process Politics
  5. ANC treats SOEs as its personal piggy banks: Lucky Montana Politics

Latest Videos

Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
X