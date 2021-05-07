Calls for Ace Magashule to be disciplined for causing rifts in the ANC

There are mounting calls for beleaguered ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule to face disciplinary action for sowing divisions ahead of the ANC’s top brass meeting this weekend.

Magashule, who was suspended from his position for refusing to obey the “step-aside” rule, defied the party’s restrictions which barred him from representing the ANC in any capacity, and instead announced he had “suspended” President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Several ANC national executive committee (NEC) members are now pushing for action against Magashule over accusations of ill-discipline as he continues to revolt against his suspension.

