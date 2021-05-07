Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC officials meet to decide Ace Magashule’s fate

The ANC’s top officials, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza, are meeting on Friday to discuss secretary-general Ace Magashule’s defiance of the party’s decision to suspend him.

The meeting is also expected to decide if Magashule should be allowed to attend this weekend’s meeting of the ANC’s highest decision making body in between national conferences, the national executive committee (NEC).

Magashule sent shockwaves this week when he refused to comply with the ANC national working committee’ (NWC) decision to suspend him after he failed to voluntarily step aside pending finalisation of his criminal case.

He is facing a raft of charges including corruption, fraud and racketeering related to a R250m asbestos eradication tender that was awarded in the Free State during his time as premier of the province. Magashule is a co-accused in a long list of accused people including businessman Edwin Sodi, who won the tender with his now-deceased partner Ignatius “Igo” Mpambani.

The ANC NWC resolved on Monday that all leaders facing criminal charges who have not stepped aside of their own accord should be suspended after their 30-day deadline expired at the end of April.

It emerged on Wednesday that party deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte had written a letter to Magashule on Monday informing him of his suspension.