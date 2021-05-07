Defiant Magashule says he will attend this weekend's ANC NEC meeting

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule remains defiant, saying he remains in his position and will attend this weekend's crucial national executive committee meeting.

In an interview with the SABC on Friday evening, Magashule slammed the NEC as being dominated by a faction led by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He said the ANC had lost its character, to the point that at NEC meetings its members now ask for a vote to settle debates — a practice he says is foreign to the party.

Magashule was suspended this week after he failed to step aside at the end of the 30-day period stipulated by the party. He had been consulting with former ANC leaders Mathews Phosa, former deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe, and former presidents Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki.

After his suspension, Magashule hit back by writing a letter of suspension against Ramaphosa, a move that has angered the president's supporters.

Ramaphosa is said to have told the ANC caucus in parliament on Thursday that he was taken aback by the letter.