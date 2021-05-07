PODCAST | ‘Ramaphosa is a boxer’ — what the step-aside saga says about president’s power within the ANC

What you will hear:

(01:56) The latest updates from the state capture inquiry, including Lucky Montana’s funding allegations against the ANC. We discuss what the allegations by the former CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA mean for political funding in the country.

(13:05) We delve deep into the step-aside issue and ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s suspension. We consider what the saga indicates about fractional battles within the ANC and the strength of Ramaphosa heading into the weekend’s national executive committee meeting.

