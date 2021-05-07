Politics

PODCAST | ‘Ramaphosa is a boxer’ — what the step-aside saga says about president’s power within the ANC

07 May 2021 - 16:05 By Mike Siluma, Mawande Amashabalala, Sibongakonke Shoba and Paige Muller
President Cyril Ramaphosa is to be commended for enforcing the step-aside resolution but it is hoped it won't be used for personal political gain. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is to be commended for enforcing the step-aside resolution but it is hoped it won't be used for personal political gain. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

SA has had a dramatic political week.

In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the Sunday Times politics team guides you through the ins and outs of SA’s biggest political news stories of the week.

Join the conversation here:

What you will hear:

(01:56) The latest updates from the state capture inquiry, including Lucky Montana’s funding allegations against the ANC. We discuss what the allegations by the former CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA mean for political funding in the country.

(13:05) We delve deep into the step-aside issue and ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s suspension. We consider what the saga indicates about fractional battles within the ANC and the strength of Ramaphosa heading into the weekend’s national executive committee meeting. 

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

TimesLIVE

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | Ramaphosa in the hot seat, Ace’s head on the chopping block and do politicians need to be educated?

SA has had a dramatic political week.
Politics
1 week ago

PODCAST | What's behind Zuma's legal team's withdrawal, Zondo inquiry offices broken into & who will be left if step-aside rule is implemented?

SA has had a dramatic political week. In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the Sunday Times politics team guides you through the ins and ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Zondo's state capture circus, ANC factional battles & judge Pillay in the hot seat

In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the Sunday Times politics team guides you through the ins and outs of SA's biggest political news ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. ANC parly caucus won’t save Ace as Cyril saves face Politics
  2. Former Eskom boss determined to deal with ‘the Koko hunt’, goes for Suzanne ... Politics
  3. ANC KZN heavyweight is first to abide by ‘step aside’ rule Politics
  4. ANC on the back foot as it scurries to formulate step-aside appeal process Politics
  5. ANC treats SOEs as its personal piggy banks: Lucky Montana Politics

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X