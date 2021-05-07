WATCH | Chaos breaks out in parliament over 'Ramaphosa suspension', Mboweni weighs in

Chaos broke out in parliament on Thursday after EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu attempted to stop President Cyril Ramaphosa from answering questions.

It all started after Shivambu asked Ramaphosa not to address the House following reports that he had been “suspended” by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

“All of us who are here are representing political parties. Who is representing the ANC? The information we have is that Mr Ramaphosa is suspended from the organisation. So you must clarify who he is representing because he’s not permitted,” said Shivambu.

Deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli shut down the line of attack, saying he would not take any orders.

“We don’t know what you’re talking about. As parliament, as far as we are concerned the president is here to respond to questions,” said Tsenoli.

After Ramaphosa started answering questions in the House, EFF leader Julius Malema reiterated Shivambu’s question, asking about Ramaphosa’s “suspension”.

“I am confused if you are legitimately in parliament, since your membership of the party which lends you a seat has been suspended. Anything else that you do now will amount to fraudulent activities,” said Malema.