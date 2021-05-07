Politics

WATCH | Chaos breaks out in parliament over 'Ramaphosa suspension', Mboweni weighs in

07 May 2021 - 10:32

Chaos broke out in parliament on Thursday after EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu attempted to stop President Cyril Ramaphosa from answering questions.

It all started after Shivambu asked Ramaphosa not to address the House following reports that he had been “suspended” by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

“All of us who are here are representing political parties. Who is representing the ANC? The information we have is that Mr Ramaphosa is suspended from the organisation. So you must clarify who he is representing because he’s not permitted,” said Shivambu.

Deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli shut down the line of attack, saying he would not take any orders.

“We don’t know what you’re talking about. As parliament, as far as we are concerned the president is here to respond to questions,” said Tsenoli.

After Ramaphosa started answering questions in the House, EFF leader Julius Malema reiterated Shivambu’s question, asking about Ramaphosa’s “suspension”.

“I am confused if you are legitimately in parliament, since your membership of the party which lends you a seat has been suspended. Anything else that you do now will amount to fraudulent activities,” said Malema.

While Ramapahosa remained mum on the EFF’s question, he did respond to DA leader John Steenhuisen’s statement regarding him being a “weak president” and disappointing the ANC.

Ramaphosa said ANC’s internal issues were none of the opposition party’s business.

“I’m just wondering what Mr Steenhuisen ate at lunch because it seems he’s a very angry young man,” he said.

“Let me just say, without going through the waffle of factional battles that have nothing to do with you, when you were involved in your own battles in the DA, you never heard a single one of us say anything. We did not comment because it’s not our space.

“What happens in the DA is your business and what is happening in the ANC is not your business, it is ANC business.”

The chaos at parliament made its way onto social media with finance minister Tito Mboweni condemning it.

Mboweni said the disruption was “childishness” and “anti-democracy”.

“To be disruptive, disorderly, disrespectful, uncouth, ungovernable and noisy in the National Assembly is not revolutionary. It is left-wing childishness! Actually right-wing behaviour and anti-democracy,” he lambasted.

Catching wind of Mboweni’s statement, Shivambu accused the minister of failing to manage SA’s economy.

“Failure to implement resolutions on a state bank and SARB [the SA Reserve Bank] is counter-revolutionary and reactionary,” said Shivambu.

'It was beyond our control': Ramaphosa defends vaccines delay in heated parly debate

'We are not the only country that has been shortchanged when it comes to vaccines,' President Cyril Ramaphosa tells MP during Q&A session.
Politics
17 hours ago

RECORDED | Ramaphosa in hot seat as MPs ask hard questions about GBV and SA's vaccination rollout strategy

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday face the music in parliament as opposition parties ask burning questions about the government's response ...
Politics
21 hours ago

DA wants urgent parliamentary debate on 'farcical merry-go-round of suspensions' in ANC

'Last night, we saw the first shots fired in what is set to become a fight to the death inside the ANC,' said DA leader John Steenhuisen.
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. ANC parly caucus won’t save Ace as Cyril saves face Politics
  2. Former Eskom boss determined to deal with ‘the Koko hunt’, goes for Suzanne ... Politics
  3. ANC KZN heavyweight is first to abide by ‘step aside’ rule Politics
  4. ANC on the back foot as it scurries to formulate step-aside appeal process Politics
  5. ANC treats SOEs as its personal piggy banks: Lucky Montana Politics

Latest Videos

Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
X