Ace Magashule's political woes mount as Oscar Mabuyane threatens legal action

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s troubles are mounting after ANC Eastern Cape chairperson Oscar Mabuyane threatened to take legal action over what he believes is defamation of his character.

Mabuyane also said he would pursue internal party action after Magashule on Friday, during an interview with the SABC, claimed that Mabuyane had benefited from proceeds of crime from a businessman. Magashule further claimed to have knowledge of Mabuyane’s banking details and having met with the businessman.

A statement from Mabuyane’s office on Saturday expressed concern that Magashule had met the businessman, whom Mabuyane accuses of having been behind a campaign to tarnish his reputation.

He had in 2019 claimed to have deposited money into Mabuyane's bank account after he benefited from a tender with an Eastern Cape municipality.

Mabuyane had denied benefiting from proceeds of corruption at the time. He again denied this on Saturday.

The Eastern Cape premier said Magashule would be dealt with through ANC internal processes for joining the businessman's bandwagon and was considering taking court action against Magashule for defamation.

“As stated before when the allegations were made in 2019, Mr Mabuyane wishes again to state unequivocally that the claims are not true and that he never received money from [the businessman], nor has he ever received money that was stolen from municipalities as claimed by Mr Magashule in an interview with the SABC,” reads the statement.

“Further to this, Mr Mabuyane voluntarily submitted himself to the integrity committee of the ANC which cleared his name given that no wrongdoing was found on his part by the committee.

“However in that interview Mr Magashule brings a new twist where he reveals that he had numerous meetings with some of the individuals, including [the businessman], who were behind this campaign to damage Mr Mabuyane’s reputation, a matter that is cause for concern and that will be taken up internally within the organisation.”

The statement added: “Mr Mabuyane regards the remarks made by Mr Magashule as a malicious defamation of his character and is considering a legal action to deal with this matter.”

Mabuyane said he was committed to the fight against corruption within ANC ranks and in society at large.

The businessman said he will not comment on the latest developments.

