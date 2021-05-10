ANC tells Ace Magashule: Apologise or face disciplinary action

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's political missteps are coming back to haunt him.

Just a week after his ANC membership was temporarily suspended, the party's national executive committee — the party's highest decision-making body between conferences — wants Magashule to apologise publicly for the letter he wrote to party president Cyril Ramaphosa “suspending” him without the authority to do so.

Ramaphosa revealed on Monday that the NEC, which has been meeting for the past three days, discussed Magashule's “suspension” of the president.

“The NEC also discussed the so-called letter of suspension written by the secretary-general to the president for which the secretary-general had no authority or mandate from any structure of the movement,” Ramaphosa said while delivering his closing remarks.

“The NEC agreed that such conduct was completely unacceptable and a flagrant violation of the rules, the norms, and the values of the ANC,” he said.