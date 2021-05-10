WATCH LIVE | Former Prasa boss Lucky Montana continues with testimony at state capture commission

Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa CEO Lucky Montana will on Monday continue with his testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry.

During his testimony earlier in May, Montana implied that the ANC survived financially by abusing SOE resources.

He said it was a “way of life” for the ruling party to command that CEOs of state-owned enterprises assist the ANC in dealing with its financial obligations.

He said representatives of the ANC were not honest to the commission about the extent to which the party enabled corruption in SOEs to fund ANC events and conferences.