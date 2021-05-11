Politics

No plans yet to place SA under tighter lockdown restrictions: Zweli Mkhize

11 May 2021 - 11:00
Health minister Zweli Mkhize. File photo.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize. File photo.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has not yet indicated his plans to place SA under tighter lockdown restrictions amid growing concerns over cases of new Covid-19 variants.

New Covid-19 variants, first detected in the UK and India, were confirmed in SA over the weekend.

Eleven cases of the B.1.1.7 variant discovered in the UK and four cases of the B.1.617.2 variant found in India were detected.

Speaking on SABC News, Mkhize said the increase in new Covid-19 cases was cause for concern but no indication to tighten the lockdown regulations has been given by Ramaphosa.

Mkhize said Ramaphosa will indicate his intentions “at the right time whenever it becomes necessary”.

“All we have to do is make sure there are adequate considerations put into issues that are needed to contain the spread of the virus so we are able to answer or respond to all the things we are seeing.”

Mkhize said although the country was not yet techincally in a third wave of infections, the government was monitoring the increase in cases and where they were coming from.

“Someone who came from Bangladesh was found to be positive with the variant found in India. It is clear the movement of people is what gives us these variants,” he said.

Four things you need to know: Covid-19 variants detected in India and UK have hit SA shores

Here is what you need to know about the new Covid-19 variants.
News
1 day ago

At the weekend, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the national health laboratory service, said of the four cases of B.1.617.2 variant, two were found in Gauteng and the others were detected in KwaZulu-Natal.

Of the 11 cases of B.1.1.7, eight were detected in the Western Cape, one was found in KwaZulu-Natal and two in Gauteng.

Prof Adrian Puren, the NICD’s acting executive director, said it was not surprising new variants have been detected in SA.

“We would like to assure the public that the institute is focusing resources and research efforts towards understanding the variants and what the potential implications are for SA.”

To date, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is 1,597,724 and the number of deaths is 54,825. The number of recoveries is sitting at 1,517,350 while 395,230 vaccines have been administered.

READ MORE:

WHO classifies India variant as being of global concern

The World Health Organization said on Monday that the coronavirus variant first identified in India last year was being classified as a variant of ...
News
16 hours ago

As third wave looms, new Covid variants throw scientists’ predictions awry

Detection, tracing and isolation are intensified as experts are confronted by a whole new set of possibilities
News
16 hours ago

Covid-19 variants of concern detected in SA

The health department on Saturday evening confirmed that two Covid-19 variants of concern have been detected in SA.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. State capture: Paul O’Sullivan is SA’s No 1 criminal, claims Lucky Montana Politics
  2. ANC NEC shows its hand as it says Ace must apologise, or else Politics
  3. ANC parly caucus won’t save Ace as Cyril saves face Politics
  4. Former Eskom boss determined to deal with ‘the Koko hunt’, goes for Suzanne ... Politics
  5. ANC KZN heavyweight is first to abide by ‘step aside’ rule Politics

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X