Politics

Unity & re-evaluating ANC candidates: 6 key takeouts from Ramaphosa's ANC NEC closing remarks

11 May 2021 - 10:00
On Monday, ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa gave his closing remarks on this weekend's much-talked-about national executive committee [NEC] meeting.
On Monday, ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa gave his closing remarks on this weekend's much-talked-about national executive committee [NEC] meeting.
Image: Siya Duda/GCIS

For as long as the ANC leadership is divided and fails to act against corruption, it will struggle to restore its credibility. 

This is according to ANC leader, President Cyril Ramaphosa, during his closing remarks at this past weekend's much-talked-about national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

The NEC meeting was held from Saturday to Monday. 

Here are six key takeouts from Ramaphosa's closing remarks. 

Promoting unity within the ANC

Ramaphosa said the party's leadership had agreed to hold a “retreat” as soon as conditions allowed, to discuss any differences of opinion.

“We agreed to adhere to organisational protocols and practices, including collective leadership, the promotion of unity and renewal, and strict adherence to the ANC's communications protocol.

“We have agreed to hold a retreat as soon as conditions permit to address varying perspectives among the leadership and develop a practical action plan to strengthen the process of unity and renewal.”

Fighting corruption 

He reiterated that all ANC members indicted for corruption and other serious crimes should step aside or be temporarily suspended pending the finalisation of their case.

“During the step-aside period, a public representative may not occupy any executive office or other position of responsibility in the legislative to which they belong.

“During the step-aside period, they will be entitled to remuneration and other benefits. The decision to step aside must be reviewed by the relevant structure of the organisation every six months.”

Magashule must apologise or face disciplinary action

He said suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magahule should publicly apologise for the “letter of suspension” he wrote to him or else face disciplinary action.

“The secretary-general had no authority or mandate from any structure of the movement. The NEC agreed that such conduct was completely unacceptable and a flagrant violation of the rules, norms and values of the ANC.

“The NEC instructed the officials to advise the secretary-general to apologise publicly to ANC structures and members within a set time frame. If he fails to do so, the ANC will institute disciplinary procedures in accordance with the ANC constitution.”

ANC tells Ace Magashule: Apologise or face disciplinary action

Ruling party to tell suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule to publicly apologise for the letter he wrote to party president Cyril Ramaphosa ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Not taking voters for granted 

Ramaphosa reminded ANC members that the trust and support of voters must never be taken for granted.

“The people of SA are looking to this leadership to provide direction, to decisively respond to the challenges in the country, and accelerate the radical economic and social transformation of our society. Our task now is to build on the progress we have made and fulfil the expectations that our people have.”

Re-evaluating list of ANC candidates 

He said the policy content, implementation mechanisms and selection of appropriate community leaders and activists for the ANC election candidates' list will be re-evaluated ahead of the local government elections later this year. 

“We know that citizens and communities expect decisive action to renew the organisation and, critically, to address the service delivery challenges afflicting many localities.

“The ANC will continue to correct these weaknesses, and take measures to prevent the current failures from carrying over into the future.”

Condemning hate crimes

Ramaphosa condemned the apparent rise in incidents of hate crimes against the LGBTQI+ community.

“The ANC reiterates our complete support for the rights of LGBTQI+ persons and condemns the apparent rise of incidents of hate crimes against this community. No-one has the right to discriminate against or attack anyone based on their sexual orientation or gender identity”. 

MORE

RECORDED | Cyril Ramaphosa discusses weekend's NEC meeting

President Cyril Ramaphosa is speaking about the past weekend's NEC meeting.
Politics
20 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa warns of ‘vaccine apartheid’ if rich countries hog shots

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday that if wealthy nations hogged Covid-19 shots while millions in poor countries died waiting for them, it ...
Politics
1 day ago

ANC NEC shows its hand as it says Ace must apologise, or else

Magashule will face disciplinary action if he doesn't say sorry for ‘completely unacceptable’ letter ‘suspending’ Ramaphosa
Politics
16 hours ago

Most read

  1. State capture: Paul O’Sullivan is SA’s No 1 criminal, claims Lucky Montana Politics
  2. ANC NEC shows its hand as it says Ace must apologise, or else Politics
  3. ANC parly caucus won’t save Ace as Cyril saves face Politics
  4. Former Eskom boss determined to deal with ‘the Koko hunt’, goes for Suzanne ... Politics
  5. ANC KZN heavyweight is first to abide by ‘step aside’ rule Politics

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X