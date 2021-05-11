Unity & re-evaluating ANC candidates: 6 key takeouts from Ramaphosa's ANC NEC closing remarks

For as long as the ANC leadership is divided and fails to act against corruption, it will struggle to restore its credibility.

This is according to ANC leader, President Cyril Ramaphosa, during his closing remarks at this past weekend's much-talked-about national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

The NEC meeting was held from Saturday to Monday.

Here are six key takeouts from Ramaphosa's closing remarks.

Promoting unity within the ANC

Ramaphosa said the party's leadership had agreed to hold a “retreat” as soon as conditions allowed, to discuss any differences of opinion.

“We agreed to adhere to organisational protocols and practices, including collective leadership, the promotion of unity and renewal, and strict adherence to the ANC's communications protocol.

“We have agreed to hold a retreat as soon as conditions permit to address varying perspectives among the leadership and develop a practical action plan to strengthen the process of unity and renewal.”

Fighting corruption

He reiterated that all ANC members indicted for corruption and other serious crimes should step aside or be temporarily suspended pending the finalisation of their case.

“During the step-aside period, a public representative may not occupy any executive office or other position of responsibility in the legislative to which they belong.

“During the step-aside period, they will be entitled to remuneration and other benefits. The decision to step aside must be reviewed by the relevant structure of the organisation every six months.”

Magashule must apologise or face disciplinary action

He said suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magahule should publicly apologise for the “letter of suspension” he wrote to him or else face disciplinary action.

“The secretary-general had no authority or mandate from any structure of the movement. The NEC agreed that such conduct was completely unacceptable and a flagrant violation of the rules, norms and values of the ANC.

“The NEC instructed the officials to advise the secretary-general to apologise publicly to ANC structures and members within a set time frame. If he fails to do so, the ANC will institute disciplinary procedures in accordance with the ANC constitution.”