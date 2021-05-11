WATCH | This compilation of SA politicians’ most viral moments will leave you in stitches

Love them or hate them, SA’s politicians have had Mzansi laughing through the wounds with their funny and often moemish moments for years.

This week, social media was left in stitches after a compilation of the hilarious moments featuring our politicians went viral.

The hilarious moments include former minister Malusi Gigaba’s Kendrick Lamar quote, former president Jacob Zuma’s “healthy laugh”, former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s claim about training doctors and lawyers, and ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini’s revelation of “smallanyana skeletons in the national executive committee (NEC)”.

“All of us there in the NEC have our smallanyana skeletons and we don’t want to take all the skeletons out because all hell will break loose,” Dlamini can be heard warning in a clip from a SABC News interview in 2016.

Watch the clips below: