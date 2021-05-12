Politics

'Energy? She has no clue': Gwede Mantashe denies wife involved in emergency power deal

Mantashe was responding to a question by EFF MP Andrew Arnolds at the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday afternoon.

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
12 May 2021 - 18:40
Minister Gwede Mantashe. File photo.
Minister Gwede Mantashe. File photo.
Image: GCIS

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has denied involvement of his wife in the awarding of a multibillion-rand tender for the supply of emergency power.

Mantashe was responding to a question by EFF MP Andrew Arnolds during a question-and-answer session at the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday afternoon. Arnolds had questioned why Mantashe's department was involved in the deal and whether his wife, Nolwandle, or her associates were involved in the tender.

Mantashe's name first came up when losing tender bidder, Aldworth Mbalati, the founder and CEO of DNG Power Holdings, challenged in court the awarding of the 2,000MW project to Karpowership SA.

In his affidavit, he makes allegations of rigging — allegations which implicate Nolwandle, though he does not name her directly.

Replying to Arnolds, Mantashe said: “Let me tell you, because you follow newspapers and speculation, even articles written [about] a failed bidder making the following accusations, it's in court papers, we will deal with that in court papers.

“But I can assure you, Honourable Arnolds, when you go through that process you will discover that my wife does not even smell close to that process. Actually, she has no clue about energy. She is a nurse and she has worked in the mines. Mining, she knows. Energy, she has no clue.”

He said he didn't know about any associates as he had only read about it in newspapers.

His department had previously stated that it was opposing the court application.

Mbalati wants the high court to review the disqualification of DNG Power Holdings from the tender and stop the government from signing or implementing agreements with the preferred bidder.

The tender has met criticism from certain sectors due to the inclusion of Turkey’s Karpowership which will use three power ships to provide the emergency power.

Mantashe defended the power ships, saying the government needed emergency energy and had it not done the procurement, it would be criticised for not doing so.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Electoral reform can save us from ANC decay and its threat to the nation

At a time when the country's preoccupation should be on a massive rollout of Covid-19 vaccines as a way to save lives and speed up the end of the ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

WATCH | 'Comrades were making money for themselves': Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana condemns ANC

In his testimony, Montana revealed that the ANC would “put pressure” on CEOs of state owned enterprises to fund party activities or do business that ...
Politics
1 week ago

EFF vows to claim Nelson Mandela Bay in local government elections

For the ambitious plan to work, the party would have to capture 55 more seats in the October poll.
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. State capture: Paul O’Sullivan is SA’s No 1 criminal, claims Lucky Montana Politics
  2. ANC NEC shows its hand as it says Ace must apologise, or else Politics
  3. ‘I’m sick of criminals like Lucky Montana’: Paul O’Sullivan hits back Politics
  4. ANC parly caucus won’t save Ace as Cyril saves face Politics
  5. ANC KZN heavyweight is first to abide by ‘step aside’ rule Politics

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X