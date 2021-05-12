Mabuza assures MPs that vaccination procurement is above board

In a follow-up question, Meshoe asked Mabuza how the country planned to fund the scheme and he responded by saying SA had already acceded to the preconditions and the cabinet had agreed to establish the fund because the vaccination process must continue.

“We have signed the agreements with the intentions that we must proceed and vaccinate our nation so that we can fight this pandemic. Of course in medicine, whatever medicine that you take, there are side-effects, depending on the comorbidities you carry as a human being.”

Mabuza said the government was not aiming to introduce any tax to establish the fund and again assured parliament that the government was not being secretive about the negotiations.

“I think every vaccine that we receive goes through a process. Our regulatory body checks whether these vaccines are suitable to be consumed by our people.”

He said the government does not just simply acquire vaccines, it follows a process.

The South African Health Regulatory Authority has been asked to expedite its process of checking Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine and China’s Sinovac so the government can have more options.

DA MP Siviwe Gwarube said with the detection of a new variant and the looming third wave the government was lagging on its targets.

Posing a question to Mabuza, she said, “How can we trust the government will be able to roll out to the rest of SA on Monday (May 17) when the rollout has been incredibly slow? Would you also acknowledge that this vaccination programme has been a spectacular failure on the part of government?”

To which he responded: “Yes we accept that our vaccination process has been very slow, I think affected by a number of factors.”

Mabuza reminded parliament about the hiccup during the procurement of the AstraZeneca vaccines which later had to be sold to AU countries because their efficacy was not up to standard.

While there were delays, Mabuza said, the country would meet its targets.

“We are confident that we are going to receive our J&J supply and we will be able to catch up with the vaccination and start in earnest with phase two, and move with speed. Of course our pace of vaccination depends on the availability of the vaccines. I think we are going to have to be patient, we are going to start on the 17th, if everything goes well.”

Meanwhile, acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni thanked South Africans for continuously abiding by the non-pharmaceutical measures to curb Covid-19 infection.

“Despite the prevalence of 501Y.V2 variant in SA, both the infection and death rates have not been very high, though a loss of even one life is one loss too many.

“We encourage South Africans to continue to adhere to the non-pharmaceutical health protocols of wearing a mask in public, washing hands with soap or sanitiser and maintaining a social distance of 1.5m,” said Ntshavheni.

TimesLIVE