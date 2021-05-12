POLL | Will Ace Magashule apologise for his suspension letter to Ramaphosa?

On Tuesday, the party's acting secretary-general Jessie Duarte said she hoped Magashule would apologise.

“We are confident the SG will rise to the occasion and follow the dictates of the ANC constitution,” Duarte said.

She reiterated that should Magashule fail to apologise within the time frame, he will face consequences.

“The NEC decision is that the secretary-general should apologise to the ANC community and also to South Africans,” said Duarte.

“First, this letter that suspends a sitting president in that manner that it was done could have had many repercussions and would have perhaps had repercussions. People had started calling from other countries to verify. So there is a need for a retraction of that statement made by the SG.”

She said the time frame for Magashule to apologise was not given by the NEC.

“The suggestion was to request the SG to do so [apologise] within 48 hours ... although in the NEC body there was no timeline given. I just want to be clear about that. We’re hoping that within this week we will see the SG doing so,” she added.