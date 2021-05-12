Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry continues with State Security Agency evidence

12 May 2021 - 10:50 By TimesLIVE

The state capture inquiry continues on Wednesday with State Security Agency (SSA)-related evidence from the Inspector General of Intelligence, Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe.


Dintwe believes that a “parallel vetting structure” was established by the SSA to deal with opponents of the state capture project.

And for this Dintwe fingered two top spooks — former special ops boss Thulani Dlomo and erstwhile spy boss Arthur Fraser.

The SSA, he said, had two vetting structures — one for allies of former president Jacob Zuma and a “rogue” one for anyone who was opposed to corruption, fraud and malfeasance in the public sector. 

The hearing continues.

State Security Agency 'had structures to deal with opponents of state capture'

Inspector-general of intelligence Isaac Dintwe believes that a “parallel vetting structure” was established by the State Security Agency (SSA) to ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

Arthur Fraser accused of leading charge to 'undermine independence' of intelligence watchdog

The beef between former spy boss Arthur Fraser and inspector-general of intelligence (IGI) Isaac Dintwe has reached a new playing field.
Politics
3 weeks ago

State Security Agency lifts lid on brazen goings-on among staff

The State Security Agency (SSA) is attempting a clean-up, acting against staff who have helped themselves to millions of rands.
News
1 month ago

