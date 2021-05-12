WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry continues with State Security Agency evidence
12 May 2021 - 10:50
The state capture inquiry continues on Wednesday with State Security Agency (SSA)-related evidence from the Inspector General of Intelligence, Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe.
Dintwe believes that a “parallel vetting structure” was established by the SSA to deal with opponents of the state capture project.
And for this Dintwe fingered two top spooks — former special ops boss Thulani Dlomo and erstwhile spy boss Arthur Fraser.
The SSA, he said, had two vetting structures — one for allies of former president Jacob Zuma and a “rogue” one for anyone who was opposed to corruption, fraud and malfeasance in the public sector.
The hearing continues.