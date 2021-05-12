'We should be doing better': Maimane suggests ways to improve 'disastrous' vaccine rollout

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane is the latest politician to lambaste SA's vaccine rollout, claiming the government is failing the people.

On Tuesday, Maimane criticised the speed at which vaccines were administered under the programme adopted by the SA government.

Maimane highlighted how SA had the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Africa but didn't even make the top 10 list of countries with an efficient vaccine plan.

To date, SA has 1,599,272 confirmed Covid-19 cases and the number of vaccines administered is 414,372.

According to Statista, Seychelles is the top country in the continent with the most administered vaccine doses per 100 people, followed by Morocco and Mauritius. SA is number 27 on the list.

“The vaccine rollout has been a disaster and the government is not delivering. Other African states are far ahead of us and that is unacceptable,” said Maimane.

Maimane suggested the government should learn from the US's delay in restricting travel from China last year and limit travel from India.

“One of the identified accelerators of Covid-19 spread in places like the USA in 2020 was the delay in restricting travel from China. We must learn from history and from past mistakes,” he said.