KZN premier Sihle Zikalala visits Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala met with King Misuzulu KaZwelithini for the first time on Thursday, to clarify how the government works with the royal house.

According to Zikalala, part of the discussions involved “reports about withdrawal of the security” and other issues.

“We wanted to confirm that there is no such a thing, there was no point where the security was withdrawn and you can see for yourself it is not withdrawn,” said Zikalala.