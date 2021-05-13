Politics

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala visits Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini

13 May 2021 - 13:26
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala meets King Misuzulu KaZwelithini for the first time since his ascendance to the throne was announced.
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala meets King Misuzulu KaZwelithini for the first time since his ascendance to the throne was announced.
Image: Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala met with King Misuzulu KaZwelithini for the first time on Thursday, to clarify how the government works with the royal house.

According to Zikalala, part of the discussions involved “reports about withdrawal of the security” and other issues. 

“We wanted to confirm that there is no such a thing, there was no point where the security was withdrawn and you can see for yourself it is not withdrawn,” said Zikalala.

During his visit to KwaKhangela royal palace, the premier also emphasised that his office and the provincial government would continue to support the royal house “in ensuring that they continue their work to the Zulu people”.

The royal house is under the premier’s office in terms of governance, and the premier’s office is expected to provide support to the king and to the royal house as a whole. 

“So we are here to deal with such issues as to how we provide that and ensure that it is not disrupted,” said Zikalala. 

The visit comes ahead of the premier's budget vote, which will include the royal house allocation. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has a bride - reports

New Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has registered his marriage to a Newcastle jazz lover who is the mother of two of his children, according to news ...
News
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | Agendas and egos threaten the vital Zulu monarchy

The scenes that have played out since the fall of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi could topple a legacy
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Zulu royal house 'unites' behind new king

The Zulu royal family last night put up a united front, with traditional prime minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi announcing the late King Goodwill ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. State capture: Paul O’Sullivan is SA’s No 1 criminal, claims Lucky Montana Politics
  2. ANC NEC shows its hand as it says Ace must apologise, or else Politics
  3. ‘I’m sick of criminals like Lucky Montana’: Paul O’Sullivan hits back Politics
  4. ANC parly caucus won’t save Ace as Cyril saves face Politics
  5. ANC KZN heavyweight is first to abide by ‘step aside’ rule Politics

Latest Videos

Blasting tar at 100km/h? Here’s how Jozi’s Pothole Patrol is trying to fix over ...
Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
X