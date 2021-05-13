Matshela Koko tries to dismantle 'the Koko hunt' and links Suzanne Daniels to Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa

In his previous testimony, Koko provided the commission with e-mail communication and voice recordings that placed Daniels at the crime scene of the scandalous approval of payments of Gupta-linked Trillian.

On Thursday night, Koko took this further, accusing Daniels of having given birth to claims that Essa paid for a Koko family trip to Bali and Dubai in December 2015 and January 2016.

According to travel agent Samira Sooliman of Travel Excellence, who filed an affidavit with the commission, it was Essa who paid for Koko’s family trip on January 20 2016. Sooliman claimed that Essa had sent “a driver” to drop off R100,000 to settle costs for the trip.

But Koko poured cold water on Sooliman's version, presenting counter-evidence that he had in fact paid from his pocket for the trip in question to the value of R383,000.

But the commission quizzed him on how Sooliman knew about the trip and its detailed itinerary? Enter Daniels into the picture, with Koko claiming she was the one he asked for help to assist with visa difficulties.

According to Koko, he and his family travelled from Johannesburg to Indonesia but needed visas when their family vacation was to move from Bali to Dubai. He was struggling to address the issue and asked Daniels, then his close colleague, to assist by sending her to Thompson, which was Koko’s travel agency of choice.