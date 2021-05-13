Mkhize's juggling act to prioritise funds for Covid-19 pandemic

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has told parliament that his department will spend R9bn to continue the fight against Covid-19.

Mkhize was addressing the National Assembly during a debate on the 2021/2022 budget for his department.

Mkhize revealed that most of his department's service delivery projects have had to be pushed back to reprioritise resources towards fighting the pandemic.

However, he said there were lessons that were learnt.

“The impact of Covid-19 has emphasised the necessity of investing in long-term resilience and sustainability of health systems to enable us to better respond to future health emergencies and crises,” said Mkhize, while delivering his R62.5bn budget.