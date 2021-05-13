WATCH LIVE | Mosebenzi Zwane back at state capture inquiry to give evidence on Estina dairy farm project

Former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane will on Thursday give evidence at the commission of inquiry into state capture related to the Estina dairy farm project.

Zwane will be answering questions related to when he was still Free State MEC for agriculture.

He stands accused of having had political influence over the project from its conception and that his actions amounted to maladministration and improper conduct.

During his testimony at the commission in April, Zwane declined the opportunity to answer questions about the #GuptaLeaks e-mails.