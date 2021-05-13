Politics

WATCH | One South Africa Movement briefing on plan for local elections

13 May 2021 - 10:51 By TimesLIVE

Today we present our innovative election plan - a real alternative to wrestle power away from political parties and back into the hands of the people

Posted by Mmusi Maimane on Thursday, May 13, 2021

The One South Africa Movement held a virtual briefing on Thursday to outline its strategy for the coming local elections. 

“Today we present our innovative election plan — a real alternative to wrestle power away from political parties and back into the hands of the people,” the party, led by Mmusi Maimane, said.

