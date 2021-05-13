WATCH | One South Africa Movement briefing on plan for local elections
13 May 2021 - 10:51
Today we present our innovative election plan - a real alternative to wrestle power away from political parties and back into the hands of the peoplePosted by Mmusi Maimane on Thursday, May 13, 2021
The One South Africa Movement held a virtual briefing on Thursday to outline its strategy for the coming local elections.
“Today we present our innovative election plan — a real alternative to wrestle power away from political parties and back into the hands of the people,” the party, led by Mmusi Maimane, said.
TimesLIVE