ANC step-aside rule violates principle of 'innocent until proven guilty': Ace Magashule

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has served the party with court papers in a bid to have his suspension declared unlawful.

TimesLIVE has seen court papers in which Magashule has approached the South Gauteng High Court on an urgent basis, arguing that his suspension by the ANC last week was unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

He also wants the court to declare unconstitutional the ANC’s entire step-aside rule, which formed the basis of his suspension.

The resolution was first adopted by the ANC's national conference in Nasrec in 2017 and was recently fine-tuned by the party's national executive committee for full implementation. It dictates that ANC members facing corruption or criminal charges should voluntarily step aside from their positions.

The step-aside resolution further states that members should be summarily suspended should they fail to step aside on their own accord.