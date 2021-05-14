Politics

IN FULL | In court papers Ace Magashule wants the high court to rule step-aside rule unconstitutional

14 May 2021 - 10:38 By TimesLIVE
Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule wants the suspension letter he issued to President Cyril Ramaphosa to stay valid until lawfully nullified. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times.

Beleaguered ANC secretary-general (SG) Ace Magashule has written to the Gauteng high court arguing that the party’s step-aside resolution is unlawful.

He has also asked the court to reverse his suspension.

In the letter of demand, Magashule argued that instructing him to apologise for suspending President Cyril Ramaphosa is unlawful.

Magashule also wants the suspension letter he issued to Ramaphosa to stay valid until lawfully nullified. 

The suspended SG says the court must rule that anyone who opposes this must incur the costs.

Below is the full unedited version of Magashule’s high court application:

TimesLIVE

