No increases for ministers, deputy ministers, premiers as salaries frozen

14 May 2021 - 21:16
High-ranking political office bearers take home the same salary this year, for the third year in a row.
Image: Esa Alexander

High-ranking political office bearers take home the same salaries this year, for the third year in a row.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed off and gazetted the salaries this week.

This year, National Assembly speaker, the chair of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) and the deputy president are entitled to a salary package of R2,825,470.

Each package is inclusive of a basic salary, which is 60% of the total package.

Below are the remunerations of members of the National Assembly and permanent delegates of the National Council of Provinces:

  • R2,825,470 — Deputy president
  • R2,401,633 — Minister 
  • R1 977 795 — Deputy minister 

Parliament

  • R1,977,795 — The deputy speaker of the National Assembly and the NCOP deputy chairperson  
  • R1,882,488 — House chairperson 
  • R1,600,467Chief whip of the majority party; chief whip of the NCOP, president of the parliamentary counsellor; deputy president of the parliamentary counsellor and leader of the opposition
  • R1,495,755Chairperson of a committee 
  • R1,346,232 — Deputy chief whip of the majority party; chief whip of the largest minority party and leader of a minority party
  • R1,249,236 — Whip 
  • R1,137,933 — Member of the National Assembly and permanent delegate of the NCOP 

Provincial legislatures

  • R2,260,409 — Premier 
  • R1,977,795 — Member of executive council and speaker 
  • R1,600,467 — Deputy speaker
  • R1,495,755 — Chief whip of the majority party 
  • R1,346,235 — Chairperson of committees; leader of opposition and chairperson of a committee 
  • R1,266,567 — Deputy chairperson of the committees; deputy chief whip of majority party; chief whip of the largest minority party and leader of a minority party 
  • R1,137,933 — Parliamentary counsellor to a king or queen and whip 

The president's salary, which is R2.99m, still needs to be accepted by parliament.

