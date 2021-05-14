R66m for Zulu royal family from KZN budget

The Zulu royal household has been allocated a budget of R66.1m — R5m less than last year, KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala announced on Friday.

“This budget is allocated for activities which include, among other things, the hosting of annual traditional and cultural events to preserve Zulu culture and the hosting of heritage events such as the King’s coronation day and prayer day events,” said Zikalala.

The budget is for the 2021/2022 financial year, a decrease from the R71.3m allocated to the royal house in the previous financial year.

Of the royal household events set to benefit from the budget, eight have already taken place while six are due for the remainder of the year.

Zikalala said due to Covid-19 restrictions, most of these events were hosted virtually.