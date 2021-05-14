WATCH | Fighting suspension or messing around? Ace Magashule's 'boxing moves' have the streets lit
A video of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule in the gym punching a bag is doing the rounds online, leaving many speculating over its context.
The video was shared by EFF leader Julius Malema with the caption “48 hours for who?".
It comes after Magashule was given a deadline to issue a public apology to ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa and the party's structures for a suspension letter he wrote to Ramaphosa.
Acting secretary-general Jessie Duarte said should Magashule fail to apologise within a time frame set, the ANC would institute disciplinary procedures in accordance with its constitution.
A 48-hour time fame was, according to Duarte, not given by the ANC national executive committee (NEC) but rather a suggestion made by the party.
“The suggestion was to request the SG to do so [apologise] within 48 hours ... although in the NEC body there was no timeline given. I just want to be clear about that. We’re hoping that within this week we will see the SG doing so,” she said.
The deadline for the apology passed on Thursday.
Magashule was suspended after his refusal to willingly step aside from party responsibilities, after corruption charges brought against him relating to a multimillion-rand Free State asbestos eradication tender awarded during his tenure as premier.
Earlier this week he was “chess-shamed” by Russian chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov, who pointed out that Magashule’s staged picture with a chess board showed he was making an illegal move.
On social media, some joked that Magashule's boxing skills were also unlikely to worry US boxer Floyd Mayweather.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
😆😆😆 Ace Magashule is flat-footed and we who know boxing will tell you the truth that no boxer has ever won a fight flat-footed, he needs to get his basics right he he he pic.twitter.com/Md7touRdcq— Dr Wandile Kasibe, Ph.D. (@wandile24796727) May 13, 2021
Yo he doesn't have stamina and his stance is not firm for a boxing.— Cebo Hlophe (@HlopheCebo) May 14, 2021
The other day Garry Kasparov replied to the don via chess moves, this time around we want Floyd “money” Mayweather to reply to boxing moves 🥊— Thibos (@Chopa_xi) May 13, 2021
People are pained fellow cadre pelo dia baba @Magashule_Ace 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yXRoWTIIVZ
Ace really sat down and thought "they mocked my chess moves, I'm gonna show them my boxing moves" 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— CAFCL QUARTERFINALIST (@mshengulala) May 14, 2021
Ace Magashule boxing jab reminds me of PatriciaDe Lille 🥊🍿 Yinde lendlela 😳😂 https://t.co/xoaM4B9RBL— TK_Nala (@ThokozaniNala) May 13, 2021