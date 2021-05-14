Politics

WATCH | Fighting suspension or messing around? Ace Magashule's 'boxing moves' have the streets lit

14 May 2021 - 09:30
Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was videoed hitting a punching bag.
Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was videoed hitting a punching bag.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

A video of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule in the gym punching a bag is doing the rounds online, leaving many speculating over its context.

The video was shared by EFF leader Julius Malema with the caption “48 hours for who?".

It comes after Magashule was given a deadline to issue a public apology to ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa and the party's structures for a suspension letter he wrote to Ramaphosa.

Acting secretary-general Jessie Duarte said should Magashule fail to apologise within a time frame set, the ANC would institute disciplinary procedures in accordance with its constitution.

A 48-hour time fame was, according to Duarte, not given by the ANC national executive committee (NEC) but rather a suggestion made by the party. 

“The suggestion was to request the SG to do so [apologise] within 48 hours ... although in the NEC body there was no timeline given. I just want to be clear about that. We’re hoping that within this week we will see the SG doing so,” she said.

The deadline for the apology passed on Thursday. 

Watch the video below

Magashule was suspended after his refusal to willingly step aside from party responsibilities, after corruption charges brought against him relating to a multimillion-rand Free State asbestos eradication tender awarded during his tenure as premier.

Earlier this week he was “chess-shamed” by Russian chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov, who pointed out that Magashule’s staged picture with a chess board showed he was making an illegal move.

On social media, some joked that Magashule's boxing skills were also unlikely to worry US boxer Floyd Mayweather.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

READ MORE

‘Chess-shamed’: Russian chess grandmaster Kasparov pokes fun at Ace Magashule’s viral chess move

In a picture shared online, Ace Magashule can be seen trying to move a pawn that has no legal opening.
News
4 days ago

POLL | Will Ace Magashule apologise for his suspension letter to Ramaphosa?

Suspended Ace Magashule is expected to issue a public apology to the ANC for his “letter of suspension” he wrote to the party's president Cyril ...
Politics
2 days ago

Magashule apology not likely soon, says Carl Niehaus, 'because there will be legal action' over suspension

Carl Niehaus said on Thursday that the suspended ANC secretary-general would not be apologising any time soon.
Politics
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. ‘I’m sick of criminals like Lucky Montana’: Paul O’Sullivan hits back Politics
  2. Nelson Mandela Bay’s bunking councillors Politics
  3. State capture: Paul O’Sullivan is SA’s No 1 criminal, claims Lucky Montana Politics
  4. ANC NEC shows its hand as it says Ace must apologise, or else Politics
  5. Independent candidates will crash the party, says Maimane Politics

Latest Videos

Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: Latest Israel-Gaza conflict unpacked
Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: What’s happening with Israel-Gaza ...
X