WATCH | Fighting suspension or messing around? Ace Magashule's 'boxing moves' have the streets lit

A video of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule in the gym punching a bag is doing the rounds online, leaving many speculating over its context.

The video was shared by EFF leader Julius Malema with the caption “48 hours for who?".

It comes after Magashule was given a deadline to issue a public apology to ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa and the party's structures for a suspension letter he wrote to Ramaphosa.

Acting secretary-general Jessie Duarte said should Magashule fail to apologise within a time frame set, the ANC would institute disciplinary procedures in accordance with its constitution.

A 48-hour time fame was, according to Duarte, not given by the ANC national executive committee (NEC) but rather a suggestion made by the party.

“The suggestion was to request the SG to do so [apologise] within 48 hours ... although in the NEC body there was no timeline given. I just want to be clear about that. We’re hoping that within this week we will see the SG doing so,” she said.

The deadline for the apology passed on Thursday.

Watch the video below