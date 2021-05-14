Politics

WATCH LIVE | Zondo commission hears evidence from four unidentified witnesses

14 May 2021 - 10:35 By TimesLIVE

The state capture inquiry will hear evidence from four unidentified witnesses when proceedings resume on Friday.

Former Eskom boss Matshela Koko’s spirited crusade to dismantle what he calls “the Koko hunt” moved up a gear on Thursday evening.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Koko presented new evidence which he believes “proves” that his nemesis, former Eskom head of legal and compliance and company secretary Suzanne Daniels, was in fact an “associate” of Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa.

Daniels is often seen as the voice of reason that blew the lid on the Gupta family’s capture of Eskom through Essa. She has claimed that Koko was their enforcer inside the power utility.

But Koko has since tried to turn the tables on her, telling the state capture inquiry that Daniels was in fact Essa’s Eskom insider.

TimesLIVE

