WATCH LIVE | Zondo commission hears evidence from four unidentified witnesses

Koko presented new evidence which he believes “proves” that his nemesis, former Eskom head of legal and compliance and company secretary Suzanne Daniels, was in fact an “associate” of Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa.

Daniels is often seen as the voice of reason that blew the lid on the Gupta family’s capture of Eskom through Essa. She has claimed that Koko was their enforcer inside the power utility.

But Koko has since tried to turn the tables on her, telling the state capture inquiry that Daniels was in fact Essa’s Eskom insider.

