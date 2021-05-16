Getting the Covid-19 jab doesn’t guarantee 100% immunity from the virus, warns Mkhize

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has warned South Africans that receiving the Covid-19 vaccine did not guarantee complete immunity from with the virus.

“The vaccine will protect you from getting severe Covid disease or dying from Covid. However no vaccine works 100% and we also still do not know whether vaccination prevents transmission of the virus,” Mkhize said.

“It is therefore still important to follow the standard COVID-19 safety precautions to protect yourself and those around you,” he added.

Mkhize was speaking on Sunday ahead of the rollout of the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination plans which will see the vaccination of citizens above the age of 60.

He said the country was ready for the rollout plan.

Mkhize warned that the vaccinations may come with some mild side-effects.