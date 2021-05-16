Getting the Covid-19 jab doesn’t guarantee 100% immunity from the virus, warns Mkhize
Health minister Zweli Mkhize has warned South Africans that receiving the Covid-19 vaccine did not guarantee complete immunity from with the virus.
“The vaccine will protect you from getting severe Covid disease or dying from Covid. However no vaccine works 100% and we also still do not know whether vaccination prevents transmission of the virus,” Mkhize said.
“It is therefore still important to follow the standard COVID-19 safety precautions to protect yourself and those around you,” he added.
Mkhize was speaking on Sunday ahead of the rollout of the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination plans which will see the vaccination of citizens above the age of 60.
He said the country was ready for the rollout plan.
Mkhize warned that the vaccinations may come with some mild side-effects.
If you have more serious symptoms... seek care at your local clinic or hospitalHealth Minister, Zweli Mkhize
“Many people have mild symptoms after vaccination. These include flu-like symptoms like mild fever, headache and tiredness, as well as redness, swelling and pain at the injection site,” said Mkhize.
“These generally disappear within 1 to 2 days, and can be managed at home with rest and paracetamol,” he added.
“If you have more serious symptoms such as severe headache, severe abdominal pain or severe limb pain you should phone our Covid hotline, 0800 029 999 for advice, or seek care at your local clinic or hospital,” he added.
As parts of the country are already in the middle of a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mkhize stressed the importance of vaccinating as many people as soon as possible.
He warned that it may be a slow start in the beginning of the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccinations but the numbers should pick up in the course of the month.
There were 87 vaccination sites available nationally - 83 of them were in the public sector while four were in the private sector. The department was hoping to scale this number to 200 by the end of the week.
Following Mkhize’s address, health MECs from different province gave a brief on their readiness for the next phase of the rollout program.