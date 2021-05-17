Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo had corrupt dealings with suppliers: Zondo lawyer

State capture inquiry evidence leader advocate Matthew Chaskalson will petition chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to find that Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo was in “a corrupt relationship” with city service providers.

Chaskalson's submission will be laid on the foundation of Makhubo's testimony to the inquiry about him allegedly unduly benefiting from companies such as EOH during his time as ANC Joburg regional treasurer and member of the mayoral committee responsible for finance in the ANC's last stint as outright ruler of the city.

According to the evidence leader, Makhubo was not being truthful when he said that he resigned from his company Molelwane in 2011 and derived no more financial benefit from the company that received money from service providers to the city.

Some of the companies that made payments to Molelwane were also big donors to the ANC in the region when he ran its finance office.

“Chair, I am going to suggest that there was a corrupt relationship here. I am going to rely, in part on the false statements he has made in relation to Molelwane,” said Chaskalson.