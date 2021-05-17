‘ubaby girl’ and basketballs: Inside Julius Malema & Mmusi Maimane’s spicy Twitter exchange
EFF leader Julius Malema and One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane had the TL in a mess over the weekend after their hilarious, and spicy, exchange over One SA’s election plans.
Maimane last week announced a “real alternative” plan for independent candidates to win the local government elections which are set to take place on October 27.
Maimane said political parties were the biggest impediment to SA’s progress.
While no specific names were mentioned, he called out three political parties, saying one needs to stop looting, one needs to go to school and the other one needs to stop “fuelling anger”.
Taking the jab personally, Malema responded to Maimane and told him to “have courage”, followed by two basketball emoticons.
“If you want to talk to me, talk to me direct, don’t go through the corners,” said Malema.
Malema’s reaction prompted a response from Maimane, who posted a screenshot from Big Xhosa’s infamous Ninyile music video.
“Izapha (come here), baby girl. Direct elections are the way to fixing this country,” said Maimane.
“Lesa (leave) the baby girl in the picture, and bring the balls, even if it is one,” responded Malema.
Maimane told Malema the country cannot be led merely by the angry.
“We need people who want to truly return power to the people and not to take power from the ANC and then give it to themselves. That’s why direct elections are important. They empower the community, not the party,” he said.
Maimane said the EFF has a role to play, but that role cannot be governance.
“Not everyone believes in socialism. Not everyone wants to be shouted at,” he said.
“Follow One SA movement if you want an alternative to ubaby girl Malema and to the ANC.”
He also said anger was not the tool for strategic leadership.
“Anger is a justified response to injustice, but it is not the destination nor the tool for strategic leadership. To lead effectively, a leader must feel but not drink from the cup of anger. It requires drinking from the cup of wisdom and effective strategy,” said Maimane.