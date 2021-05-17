‘ubaby girl’ and basketballs: Inside Julius Malema & Mmusi Maimane’s spicy Twitter exchange

EFF leader Julius Malema and One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane had the TL in a mess over the weekend after their hilarious, and spicy, exchange over One SA’s election plans.

Maimane last week announced a “real alternative” plan for independent candidates to win the local government elections which are set to take place on October 27.

Maimane said political parties were the biggest impediment to SA’s progress.

While no specific names were mentioned, he called out three political parties, saying one needs to stop looting, one needs to go to school and the other one needs to stop “fuelling anger”.