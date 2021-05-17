Politics

WATCH LIVE | Moloantoa Geoffrey Makhubo gives evidence

17 May 2021 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE

On Monday the state capture inquiry will hear evidence from the former treasurer of the Greater Johannesburg Region of the ANC, Moloantoa Geoffrey Makhubo.

On Friday evidence related to the State Security Agency (SSA) was heard from an unidentified witness.

Last Wednesday the inquiry chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo heard testimony from the inspector-general of intelligence, Isaac Dintwe. He alleged that a “parallel vetting structure” was established by the SSA to deal with opponents of the state capture project.

