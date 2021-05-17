Politics

We aren’t sure how long Covid-19 vaccine lasts in the body: Zweli Mkhize

17 May 2021 - 07:30
The second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination rollout programme is set to start across the country from Monday.
The second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination rollout programme is set to start across the country from Monday.
Image: World Health Organisation/Africa Region

There are unanswered questions about the Covid-19 vaccines being administered worldwide as countries battle through the deadly pandemic.

Outlining the delivery of the second phase of the national Covid-19 vaccination rollout from this week, health minister Zweli Mkhize on Sunday touched on one of the unknown but key factors of the vaccines.

“We are not certain how long vaccine protection will last. Doctors and scientists are working to understand this better and we will keep the public informed of these details,” Mkhize said.

He stressed that inoculation was not a 100% guarantee that one would not contract the coronavirus.

“The vaccine will protect you from getting severe Covid-19 disease or dying from Covid-19. However, no vaccine works 100% and we do not know whether vaccination prevents transmission of the coronavirus. It is therefore still important to follow the standard Covid-19 safety precautions to protect yourself and those around you,” he said.

On Sunday night Mkhize and the nine provincial health MECs announced their plans for the latest leg of the vaccination programme which will see citizens above the age of 60, traditional health practitioners and staff employed at funeral parlours being inoculated.

Gauteng plans to vaccinate 1.3 million elderly citizens in phase 2 of Covid-19 vaccination

The Gauteng health department said it was hoping to vaccinate just over 1.3 million people over the age of 60 in the second phase of the Covid-19 ...
News
11 hours ago

Meanwhile, 27 deaths related to Covid-19 were reported on Sunday.

The health department said Gauteng had reported the most deaths (10), followed by Mpumalanga which reported six, KwaZulu-Natal which recorded five, the Western Cape with three, Free State with two and Northern Cape with one fatality.

The Eastern Cape, North West and Limpopo province had recorded no deaths related to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

The health ministry said the national death toll related to Covid-19 stood at 55,210.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients. The cumulative recoveries stand at 1,524,352,  representing a recovery rate of 94,4%,” said Mkhize.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

More than 70% of SA wants the jab, but vaccine hesitancy a needling problem

Much more needs to be done to win over the sizeable minority that does not want to get the jab, say experts
News
15 hours ago

Mkhize: Mass vaccine will see a slow start, but process is ready to roll

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday there may be a slow start to the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination rollout, but the numbers should ...
Politics
12 hours ago

Most read

  1. Nelson Mandela Bay’s bunking councillors Politics
  2. ‘I’m sick of criminals like Lucky Montana’: Paul O’Sullivan hits back Politics
  3. Independent candidates will crash the party, says Maimane Politics

Latest Videos

Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: Latest Israel-Gaza conflict unpacked
Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: What’s happening with Israel-Gaza ...
X