Cash gratuity for public servants will cripple SA finances, warns DA

The DA has called on finance minister Tito Mboweni and public service minister Senzo Mchunu to explain the rationale behind a government decision to offer public servants a recurring cash gratuity of R978 after months of deadlocked wage negotiations.

The party also wants them to explain how the cash bonuses will be paid, given an already overstretched budget.

The decision will cost the state more than R15bn in additional expenditure, according to DA shadow finance minister Geordin Hill-Lewis.

This was a step backwards and capitulation to threats by the sector union, he charged.

His sentiments follow the state tabling a revised offer of a 1.5% one-off salary adjustment and the cash gratuity of R978 for 12 months at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) on Sunday evening.