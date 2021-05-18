DA slams ‘shambolic’ vaccine rollout amid third wave fears

Despite the feel-good stories about people getting their jabs, DA leader John Steenhuisen has slammed the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout saying it was off to “a slow and shambolic start”.

He lamented, among other things, the 87 vaccination sites as a hindrance in getting as many South Africans vaccinated as quickly as possible.

The government in partnership with the private sector launched phase two on Monday through which it targets people over 60 and healthcare workers.

Of the 87 vaccination sites, 83 were in the public sector and four in the private sector. Health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday the department hopes to increase the number to 200 by the end of the week.

Steenhuisen said four vaccination sites in the private sector are not enough, and claimed government should have roped in more pharmacies and general practitioners (GPs) to help speed up the inoculation process.