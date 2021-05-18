Government ready to expand 5G and fibre to all South Africans, minister says

A commitment was also made to overhaul all policies and legislation to enable digital transformation.

“We have since reviewed the Electronic Communications Amendment Bill, the South African Broadcasting Corporation Bill, the South African Post Bank Amendment Bill, data and cloud policy gazetting, audio and audiovisual policy that are gazetted,” said the minister, who was also tasked with establishing a new department to drive digital transformation.

In this regard, she said a new five-year strategy, a service delivery model and a new organisational structure had been developed.

“We further undertook to reconfigure our state-owned entities to be in line with our new mandate. We have commenced with the establishment of the State Digital Infrastructure Company through which we have developed its business case and the draft bill which is in the consultation stages.”

Ndabeni-Abrahams added that progress had been made with the reconfiguration of State Information Technology Agency (SITA) into forming the State Digital Infrastructure Company. A business case and the draft bill has been developed and are in consultation stages, she said.

On the rollout of broadband, the minister said an additional 400 government sites had been connected, bringing the overall total to 970.

On the high-demand spectrum licensing issue, Ndabeni-Abrahams said her department had committed to issue the final policy and policy direction to the Independent Communications Authority of SA.

“Icasa subsequently issued an Invitation to Apply (ITA) for licensing of the High Demand Spectrum and Wireless Open Access Network (WOAN).

On broadcasting digital migration, Ndabeni-Abrahams said, the analogue switch-off (ASO) process commenced in March after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement in his February state of the nation address.

Progress has been made in the Free State, Northern Cape and the North West provinces and the department is aiming at switching off the majority of the three sites by the middle of July 2021.