'It's about equality': ATM's Mzwanele Manyi dragged for polyandry stance
The African Transformation Movement's (ATM) Mzwanele Manyi has come under fire for questioning the stance on polyandry in SA.
Over the past week, the topic sparked major debates in parliament and online after the department of home affairs gazetted a new green paper for the Marriage Act.
One of the proposals in the gazette is the recognition of polyandry. This would allow a woman to have more than one husband. Only polygamy is recognised in SA, which means men can have more than one wife.
Members of the public have until the end of June to comment on the proposal.
Weighing in on the heated debate, Manyi questioned how polyandry would improve SA's non-existent social fabric.
“Did I miss a women's protest, seminar or conference calling for polyandry? How is polyandry meant to improve our non-existent social fabric? How?” he asked.
In a separate tweet, he questioned why women wanted more than one husband if men are dubbed as “trash”.
“If men are trash, why exactly would women want more of it?” asked Manyi.
Defending his questions, he said the concept of polyandry was a “brand new development in SA”.
“The constitution of SA is deepening de-Africanisation. Who came up with polyandry?”
Where there's no vision, People perish.— Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) May 16, 2021
People are dying of hunger.
People need jobs.
Rural development is nowhere.
Businesses are collapsing
SOE's are collapsing.
Covid is ruling
The answer by the Government of South is Polyandry.
Why exactly is this even on the Agenda? Why?
According to Manyi, an “African man” with a clan name would not approve of polyandry.
“An African man cannot do things with a woman impregnated by another man. So if a woman has three African husbands and gets pregnant, the other two must basically 'stay out' for the entire duration of the pregnancy. Is that practical?”
Manyi's statement drew a mixture of reactions from social media users, with some defending him and others accusing the politician of “having an issue with equal rights”.
Here is what some people had to say about his views:
You can’t improve something that’s non existent. Does polyandry bother you? If so, why? https://t.co/unWg0S1GwZ— Rod MacPhail (@rodcampsbay) May 16, 2021
Mirror image of polygamy, you seem to have an issue with equal rights.— Ashley Mendelowitz (@AshMendelo) May 16, 2021
Mr Mzwanele Manyi— Mahlomola (@PasemSi) May 16, 2021
Polyamory has been there since antiquity,it was a question of time that polyandry will be recognized.
The IF in your tweet is unnecessary. To answer your question, I dont think it’s an issue of whether or not women want to do it or will do it, but it’s more about having the rights & options. Availing rights men “enjoy” to women is the most progressive thing we can do as a country— Neo De Jenero (@NeoDeJenero) May 16, 2021
It’s about equality, Mr Mzwanele. As long as South African law allows a man to have more wives than one, a woman must also be allowed to have more husbands than one.— Ulrik Spliid (@ulrik_s) May 16, 2021