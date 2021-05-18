Politics

'It's about equality': ATM's Mzwanele Manyi dragged for polyandry stance

18 May 2021 - 09:00 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The African Transformation Movement's Mzwanele Jimmy Manyi weighs in on the proposal of polyandry in SA.
The African Transformation Movement's Mzwanele Jimmy Manyi weighs in on the proposal of polyandry in SA.
Image: Gallo Images

The African Transformation Movement's (ATM) Mzwanele Manyi has come under fire for questioning the stance on polyandry in SA. 

Over the past week, the topic sparked major debates in parliament and online after the department of home affairs gazetted a new green paper for the Marriage Act

One of the proposals in the gazette is the recognition of polyandry. This would allow a woman to have more than one husband. Only polygamy is recognised in SA, which means men can have more than one wife.

Members of the public have until the end of June to comment on the proposal.

WATCH | Natasha Mazzone loses her cool with Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks over polyandry comments

The paper includes a proposal to allow women to be married to more than one man at the same time.
Politics
4 days ago

Weighing in on the heated debate, Manyi questioned how polyandry would improve SA's non-existent social fabric. 

“Did I miss a women's protest, seminar or conference calling for polyandry? How is polyandry meant to improve our non-existent social fabric? How?” he asked.

In a separate tweet, he questioned why women wanted more than one husband if men are dubbed as “trash”. 

“If men are trash, why exactly would women want more of it?” asked Manyi.

Defending his questions, he said the concept of polyandry was a “brand new development in SA”. 

“The constitution of SA is deepening de-Africanisation. Who came up with polyandry?”

According to Manyi, an “African man” with a clan name would not approve of polyandry. 

“An African man cannot do things with a woman impregnated by another man. So if a woman has three African husbands and gets pregnant, the other two must basically 'stay out' for the entire duration of the pregnancy. Is that practical?”

Manyi's statement drew a mixture of reactions from social media users, with some defending him and others accusing the politician of “having an issue with equal rights”. 

Here is what some people had to say about his views: 

READ MORE

Should a woman have more than one husband at the same time? - SA weighs in on polyandry proposal

The topic of polyandry in SA continues to be a hot debate, splitting opinions on social media.
News
1 day ago

‘Sharing is caring’ — Bonnie Mbuli hits back at criticisms of polyandry

The star has come to the defence of women who choose to have multiple husbands.
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Polyandry proposal brings politics to bedroom

African Christian Democratic Party leader Kenneth Meshoe told a local news channel that there would be conflict if a woman was “shared” by three men ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. ANC has survived a lot worse threats than Magashule, says Cosatu president Politics
  2. Nelson Mandela Bay’s bunking councillors Politics
  3. Independent candidates will crash the party, says Maimane Politics
  4. ‘I’m sick of criminals like Lucky Montana’: Paul O’Sullivan hits back Politics

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X