'It's about equality': ATM's Mzwanele Manyi dragged for polyandry stance

The African Transformation Movement's (ATM) Mzwanele Manyi has come under fire for questioning the stance on polyandry in SA.

Over the past week, the topic sparked major debates in parliament and online after the department of home affairs gazetted a new green paper for the Marriage Act.

One of the proposals in the gazette is the recognition of polyandry. This would allow a woman to have more than one husband. Only polygamy is recognised in SA, which means men can have more than one wife.

Members of the public have until the end of June to comment on the proposal.