R11bn more allocated to extend employment stimulus package

The presidency announced on Tuesday that a further R11bn had been allocated in the 2021/2022 budget to extend the employment stimulus package into a second phase.

“An intensive process is under way to allocate these funds to programmes that will have the greatest impact in creating jobs and supporting livelihoods, including through the continuation of several existing programmes,” said acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale.

The presidency released its fourth progress report on the implementation of the presidential employment stimulus, developed in response to the severe economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, said Seale.

The stimulus aims to create jobs and protect existing jobs in vulnerable sectors.

“By the end of March, a total of 532,180 people had directly benefited from the stimulus, including 422,786 jobs created or retained and 109,394 livelihoods supported,” said Seale.