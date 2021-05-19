EFF warns of 'incompetence' in phase 2 of the vaccine rollout

The EFF is the latest political party to express concerns about alleged incompetence in phase 2 of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

Phase 2 kicked off on Monday with the government administering the two-shot Pfizer vaccines at 87 sites across the country. Eighty-three of these are in the public sector and four in the private sector.

Phase 2 will see the elderly and people with comorbidities receiving their jabs. This phase of the programme is set to continue until October 17.

To date 519,139 vaccines have been administered.

On Tuesday, the EFF said it had serious doubts about the impact phase 2 will have, saying their concern stems from the government's failed vaccination attempts to date.

“Phase 1 was initially meant to see 1.2 million healthcare workers vaccinated. It is now common cause that less than 600,00 healthcare workers have been vaccinated,” said the EFF.