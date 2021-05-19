Politics

‘Makhubo’s claims are fooling no-one’: DA to lay criminal charges against Johannesburg mayor

19 May 2021 - 09:15
'No-one bought influence from me,' Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo told the state capture inquiry. File photo.
'No-one bought influence from me,' Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo told the state capture inquiry. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The DA Johannesburg caucus says it will lay criminal charges against the city’s mayor Geoff Makhubo and IT company EOH.

This comes after Makhubo’s testimony at the state capture inquiry where he denied having an influence on the awarding of tenders between 2008 and 2018 during his tenure as ANC Johannesburg regional treasurer.

IT company EOH is alleged to have donated millions to the city in exchange for tenders.

Makhubo denied this. He said donations did not guarantee tenders and the city’s dealings with donors were transparent.

IN QUOTES | Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo denies influencing awarding of tenders

Makhubo said donations did not guarantee tenders and the city's dealings with donors were transparent
News
1 day ago

DA caucus leader Leah Knott alleged alleged Makhubo was guilty of bribery and corruption and should face jail time for betraying the city and its residents.

“I will be laying criminal charges against him and EOH for the corrupt SAP contract which has cost the city hundreds of millions and will write to EOH to demand they return all money paid to them by the city. I also call on the ANC in Gauteng to return the bribe money paid by EOH,” she said.

Knott said Makhubo’s claim that he had no power to award tenders was fooling no-one, and the city’s residents were not buying it.

“We cannot let corruption and state capture go unpunished. We all deserve a clean, well-run city that puts residents first and is committed to delivering quality services,” Knott said.

Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo had corrupt dealings with suppliers: Zondo lawyer

State capture inquiry evidence leader advocate Matthew Chaskalson will petition chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to find that Joburg ...
Politics
1 day ago

William Nicol Drive to be renamed after Winnie Madikizela-Mandela despite DA petition

The renaming of William Nicol Drive after struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will go ahead despite those who disagree against it, says ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

'Tony Leon was mistaken, here is an experiment gone wrong': Makhubo and Mashaba reignite Twitter beef

Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo and former mayor Herman Mashaba were embroiled in another war of words.
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. ANC has survived a lot worse threats than Magashule, says Cosatu president Politics
  2. Independent candidates will crash the party, says Maimane Politics
  3. Nelson Mandela Bay’s bunking councillors Politics

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X