Politics

MPs doubtful that suspended KZN prisons boss is sole mastermind in dodgy contracts worth R92m

'The department needs to be brutally honest with us as to how many other people are involved': EFF MP Yoliswa Yako

19 May 2021 - 17:18
Suspended KZN prisons boss Mnikelwa Nxele.
Suspended KZN prisons boss Mnikelwa Nxele.
Image: Jackie Clausen

MPs have cast doubt on allegations that suspended KwaZulu-Natal correctional services commissioner Mnikelwa Nxele was working solo in laundering millions of rand in the awarding of 19 irregular tenders.

Nxele has been on suspension since December 2019 as a result of two separate investigations against him, one of which was ordered by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Speaking at the portfolio committee on justice on Wednesday, national commissioner of correctional services Arthur Fraser said Nxele's suspension had been necessary to “ensure [the] safety and wellbeing of witnesses”.

“He is charged for various acts of misconduct in relation to the disciplinary referrals from the SIU in relation to, inter alia, procurement irregularities of contracts,” he said.

The total estimated value of the contracts was R92m, said Fraser.

Suspended KZN prisons boss Mnikelwa Nxele dismissed

Suspended KwaZulu-Natal prisons head Mnikelwa Nxele, implicated at the state capture commission for allegedly accepting bribes from Bosasa, has been ...
News
1 year ago

However, MPs have called on the department to release the names of those implicated alongside Nxele.

“The department really needs to be brutally honest with us as to how many other people are actually involved and not just have this one sacrificial person that the department is headlining as if it's doing something to combat corruption ... It cannot only be Mr Nxele who was acting alone, and we know that is not a fact,” said EFF MP Yoliswa Yako. 

ANC MP Nomathemba Maseko-Jele echoed similar sentiments.

“If you do not have that information now, that is fine, but we want it. Because there is no way that one person can be the one being sacrificed in this matter,” Maseko-Jele said.

Fraser and his team would not be drawn into revealing details of the investigations, saying some information was sensitive and releasing it could jeopardise the strength of the department's case.     

They noted that Nxele was on multiple occasions given an opportunity to respond to allegations levelled against him but did not. Instead he brought various court applications to challenge his suspension.  

In 2019, former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi implicated Nxele in his testimony at the state capture inquiry. He alleged that Nxele accepted bribes from controversial prisons security firm Bosasa to the value of about R57,500 a month.

His disciplinary case was expected to continue on June 22 at the General Public Service Sector Bargaining Council (GPSSBC).

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Popcru vows to block return of former KZN prisons head Mnikelwa Nxele

Prisons and police union Popcru will approach the courts to seek an interdict if a problematic former prisons boss in KwaZulu-Natal is reinstated.
News
1 year ago

KZN prisons boss suspended amid Bosasa bribe claims

KwaZulu-Natal prisons head Mnikelwa Nxele - implicated in jarring state capture testimony by former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi - has been ...
News
2 years ago

State capture: KZN prison boss got R57k a month for his 'influence'

KwaZulu-Natal prisons boss Mnikelwa Nxele has been implicated in an alleged plot to “place undue pressure” on former Department of Correctional ...
News
2 years ago

Most read

  1. ANC has survived a lot worse threats than Magashule, says Cosatu president Politics

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X