Nxesi in the hot seat as Scopa sees red on management of compensation fund

Parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday cracked the whip on the department of labour's compensation fund, saying “heads must roll” for the continuous irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure and unqualified audit reports by the auditor-general.

The fund was under scrutiny with Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa saying it had “one of the worst audit outcomes” he had ever encountered.

“Over the past 10 years there have been 10 disclaimers and adverse findings, and quite frankly it is a situation that is totally unacceptable and speaks to a total collapse of the internal controls.

“Seemingly there is no movement to respond insofar as the audit outcomes. An audit action plan is obviously something that does not exist and it if does, it’s not taken seriously. The situation is just untenable,” said Hlengwa.

ANC MP Bheki Hadebe grilled labour minister Thulas Nxesi, saying “heads must roll”.

“The situation is rotten to the core and that is the best description to the current status quo of the fund ... I think it is high time that we put our foot down and take drastic measures and decisions to change the status quo.”