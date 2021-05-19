Phumzile Van Damme on polyandry: ‘I’m a monogamist but I can’t wait to see you polyandering’

DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has weighed in on the heated debate about polyandry. Her stance? She is monogamous but is happy for women who are keen to take on multiple husbands.

Politicians and civil society have been at loggerheads since the introduction of a new green paper on marriages which proposes, among other things, the recognition of polyandry.

This would allow women to be married to more than one man at the same time. The public has until the end of June to comment.

On Tuesday, Van Damme joked that she is ready to have multiple husbands, but quickly clarified that she is a one-man woman.