‘The whole of the Free State fills how many buses?’ — Mbhazima Shilowa throws shade at Ace Magashule

Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa has taken shots at suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s ambitious goal to take “the whole of Free State” to the Pietermaritzburg high court to support former president Jacob Zuma later this month.

Magashule supported Zuma during his court appearance on Monday.

Addressing supporters outside the court, Magashule reiterated his dedication to the ANC despite his suspension. He said he will lobby Free State residents to support Zuma in court.

“Next time when we come here on May 26, we will bring the whole of Free State. Not just ANC supporters — the whole Free State. The struggle continues.”

Shilowa mocked Magashule on Tuesday and questioned if the province has enough buses to transport everyone.