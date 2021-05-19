‘The whole of the Free State fills how many buses?’ — Mbhazima Shilowa throws shade at Ace Magashule
Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa has taken shots at suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s ambitious goal to take “the whole of Free State” to the Pietermaritzburg high court to support former president Jacob Zuma later this month.
Magashule supported Zuma during his court appearance on Monday.
Addressing supporters outside the court, Magashule reiterated his dedication to the ANC despite his suspension. He said he will lobby Free State residents to support Zuma in court.
“Next time when we come here on May 26, we will bring the whole of Free State. Not just ANC supporters — the whole Free State. The struggle continues.”
Shilowa mocked Magashule on Tuesday and questioned if the province has enough buses to transport everyone.
Whole of Free State fills how many buses? Maybe they’re going to find parking in Boyne ya ko Pietermaritzburg. Or ko va milorho?— Mbhazima Shilowa (@Enghumbhini) May 18, 2021
Former minister Derek Hanekom also questioned the promise, claiming Magashule is "not as popular in the Free State as he thinks he is".
He also weighed in on Magashule’s decision to take the ANC to court, saying he must abide by the constitution of the party.
He is not as popular in the Free State as he thinks he is. It is his right to take the ANC to court. And the right of the ANC to suspend him. Duty, in fact. The ANC Is a voluntary organization - you join it, you accept its rules and Constitution. https://t.co/CWjQaBExXH— Derek Hanekom (@Derek_Hanekom) May 17, 2021
Magashule approached the South Gauteng high court last week on an urgent basis, asking it to declare unconstitutional the ANC step-aside rule which formed the basis of his suspension.
He was temporarily suspended after he refused to step aside from his position along with other leaders who have been formally charged for corruption and other serious crimes. He was expected to voluntarily vacate his position at the end of April.
TimesLIVE ran a poll on Tuesday asking if Magashule should be charged for his continued defiance of the ANC during his suspension.
Most, or 87%, of the participants agreed, saying the ruling party needs to set an example.
8.12% said it would not make a difference and 4.5% said this could cause further internal divisions in the party.