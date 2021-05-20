Cosatu not happy with government's slow Covid-19 vaccination rollout

Tripartite alliance partner Cosatu has slammed the government’s slow pace in the rolling out the Covid-19 vaccine, saying the “excuses are unacceptable and unjustifiable”.

“We hope that government will iron out the bureaucratic inadequacies that have led to many delays in the vaccination process, since the beginning of the year. Reaching the 67% population immunity level is critical to saving lives and livelihoods,” Cosatu said in a statement released on Thursday.

The labour federation held a three-day ordinary central executive committee (CEC) meeting, in which it discussed organisational, political, international and socioeconomic issues facing workers and the working class in general.

It said the government needs to ensure that public and private vaccination sites are accessible, especially in rural areas.

The criticism comes after the government this week began phase 2 of the Covid-19 vaccination programme focusing on citizens older than 60. The vaccination rollout has been marred by delays and, at times, misinformation and confusion.