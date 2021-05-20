Hard lockdown on the cards? Ramaphosa says it depends on the severity of the third wave

The severity of a Covid-19 third wave, if it happens, would determine whether SA moves to a harder lockdown level.

This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who spoke to international media on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa was in Paris, France, where he attended the summit for the financing of African economies amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The summit was hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Speaking to France24, Ramaphosa said SA was ready for the third wave, should it come.

“We’ve been seeing the emergence of what we think could be a third wave coming through,” he said.

“We are watching it very closely. If it comes, we are ready. We are gearing up a whole number of measures. The issue of a lockdown is something that will only be looked at, depending on the severity of the third wave.”

Ramaphosa did not reveal which measures would be put in place.

Watch the video from the 10:00 mark