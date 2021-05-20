Human settlements denies paying influencers to promote its budget vote speech amid backlash

The human settlements department has refuted claims that it hired social media influencers to promote minister Lindiwe Sisulu's work and budget vote speech.

This comes after some social media users picked up on several tweets speaking about the importance of the budget vote, under the hashtag #DHSBudgetVote2021.

This led to accusations that influencers were allegedly paid by the minister to create hype around the speech online.

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane was among those who weighed in on the matter, alleging that those involved were part of “R200 Twitter”.